Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SPPI opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $326.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

