Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $5.98. Spire shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 909,306 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 866,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of Spire at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

