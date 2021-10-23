Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 32,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $122.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.85 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.82.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,406,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

