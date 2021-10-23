SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

