St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STJ. Barclays lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC cut St. James’s Place to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,482.32. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

