Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Standex International worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,641,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 462,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Standex International by 57.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $108.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.