Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at Raymond James

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth about $277,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth about $348,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

