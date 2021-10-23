Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 72,883 shares.The stock last traded at $56.05 and had previously closed at $50.24.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 824.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after purchasing an additional 953,289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stantec by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after acquiring an additional 427,890 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

