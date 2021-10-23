Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.69.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN opened at C$68.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The company has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 39.79. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$72.11.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.