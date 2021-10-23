StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for StarTek in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.62 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

SRT stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $235.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. StarTek has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 11.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in StarTek by 1,606.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.