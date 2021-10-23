State Street Corp Acquires 286,539 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,436,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,539 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.14% of Ford Motor worth $2,458,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

F opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

