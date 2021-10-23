State Street Corp Buys 62,168,569 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,006,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

