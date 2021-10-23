State Street Corp Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,858,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,914 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.11% of Lam Research worth $3,819,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $556.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

