State Street Corp Purchases 680,989 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,542,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

