State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 186,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.22% of Norfolk Southern worth $2,765,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $286.54 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

