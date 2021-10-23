Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$57.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.51.

Shares of SJ opened at C$45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.89. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$39.95 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$949.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.2661492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

