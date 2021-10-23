Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$57.00.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.51.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.89. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$39.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$949.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.2661492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

