Step Hero (HERO) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Step Hero has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Step Hero has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $803,142.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00207007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00103843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

