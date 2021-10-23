stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00071662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00073446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00105607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,216.15 or 0.99986940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.11 or 0.06541712 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021868 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

