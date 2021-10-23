Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $53.45 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

