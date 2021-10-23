Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM opened at $461.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.05 and a 200-day moving average of $429.14. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

