Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

ISD opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

