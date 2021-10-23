Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,012 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,277,000 after buying an additional 764,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,099,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,170,000 after buying an additional 349,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

