Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,316 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYLD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

