Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $44.86.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

