Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 20,292 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,284,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.