Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,563 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

