Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $282.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.31. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $200.15 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

