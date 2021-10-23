Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $690.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $665.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

