SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of SuRo Capital worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 6,500 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.04.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,521.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 67.21%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,111.11%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

