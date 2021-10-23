Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 667.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,476 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 924,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,662,000 after buying an additional 1,808,182 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,205,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 769,493 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $18,236,000. Finally, Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,804,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

