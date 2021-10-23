Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.10 Million in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 211.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEMM stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

