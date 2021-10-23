Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of 1st Source at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 1st Source by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SRCE opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.56%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.