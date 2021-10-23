SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $875.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $674.89.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $753.12 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $264.60 and a twelve month high of $759.02. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.