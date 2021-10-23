SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

