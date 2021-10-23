Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 269 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 269 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($196.81).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 290 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($197.02).

On Thursday, August 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 294 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

LON:CAU opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.77 million and a PE ratio of -66.94. Centaur Media Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.85 ($0.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

