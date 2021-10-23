Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.23.
SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SYNA stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $177.74. 135,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.99. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
