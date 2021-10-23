Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.23.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $177.74. 135,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.99. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

