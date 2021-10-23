Tairen Capital Ltd Has $32.96 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Tairen Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 933,007 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 5.8% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $32,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.