Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 23,373 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tairen Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,373 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock valued at $878,870,275. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.61 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $915.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

