Tairen Capital Ltd Takes $6.67 Million Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 119,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,000. JinkoSolar makes up about 1.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE JKS opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

