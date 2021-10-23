Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208,437 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $911,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $255.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average is $234.83. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.