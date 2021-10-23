TD Securities Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$40.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.42.

Shares of CCO opened at C$32.06 on Wednesday. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$33.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.88. The stock has a market cap of C$12.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.1103006 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

