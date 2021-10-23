Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Invests $258,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after buying an additional 947,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $174,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

