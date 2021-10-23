Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Invests $258,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after buying an additional 947,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $174,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.
DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.
Discovery Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
