Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Raises Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Pershing Square Tontine comprises approximately 1.2% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTH. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.68 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $34.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.