Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

TERN opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $310,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

