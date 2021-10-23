Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.03.

Tesla stock opened at $909.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a PE ratio of 473.79, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $910.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.