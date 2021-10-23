Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $888.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $764.00 to $888.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.03.

Shares of TSLA opened at $909.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.41. Tesla has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $910.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.79, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

