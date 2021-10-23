Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN opened at $199.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $202.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

