Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $201.58

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $201.58 and last traded at $200.73, with a volume of 29260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $272,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

