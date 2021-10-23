The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce $16.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 billion and the highest is $16.83 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $14.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $72.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.28 billion to $76.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $93.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Boeing in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.05.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,068,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,640,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Boeing by 94.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

